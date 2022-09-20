Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0015

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Quark has a total market cap of $425,177.68 and approximately $22,034.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,650,430 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

