QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.09

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.09 and last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 1113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
