R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $30.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.
RCM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 112.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,066 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,781 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 131,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,051 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,270,000 after acquiring an additional 109,188 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
