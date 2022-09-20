Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.35. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 2,463 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,433,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 808,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

