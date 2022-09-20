Raiden Network Token One Day Volume Reaches $45,198.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $45,198.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00073168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007844 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars.

