RAMP Market Cap Reaches $32.02 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $32.02 million and $7,832.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

