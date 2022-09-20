Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $41,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $84.34. 21,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

