RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 15,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 43,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $67,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $67,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Liu sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $46,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,408.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $250,213. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 66.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

