RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Richard R. Crowell Sells 1,600 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.07. 216,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,547. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.