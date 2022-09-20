RDA Financial Network Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $91.02. 280,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
