RDA Financial Network Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $184.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

