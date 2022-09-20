RDA Financial Network Has $2.81 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after acquiring an additional 393,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

Featured Articles

