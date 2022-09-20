RDA Financial Network Has $564,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,828,489 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

