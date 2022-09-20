RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $544,719,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after buying an additional 111,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.59. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

