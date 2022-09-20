RDA Financial Network Makes New $328,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. 19,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

