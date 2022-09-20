RDA Financial Network Sells 762 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of BX traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 157,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

