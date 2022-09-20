Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,566 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. 21,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

