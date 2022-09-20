Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 122 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,118,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $157.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,021. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.91 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.89.

