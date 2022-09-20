Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 540 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $292.24. 110,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,358. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

