Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.08.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $12.19 on Tuesday, reaching $579.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,177. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $613.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.