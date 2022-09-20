Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534,360. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

