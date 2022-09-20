Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,087. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30.

