Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,045. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.