Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,289. The firm has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

