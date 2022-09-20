Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of RTX traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
