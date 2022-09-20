Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

