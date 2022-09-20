Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Down 0.1%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.98. 706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.07% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

