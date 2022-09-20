Renaissance Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

