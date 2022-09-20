Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CRH by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CRH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CRH opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

