Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 305 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 494.1% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 46.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average of $133.03.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

