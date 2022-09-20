Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $41.22

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.22, but opened at $40.06. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RBCAA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $820.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

