Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ: FLWS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/6/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had its price target lowered by analysts at Noble Financial to $13.00.

9/6/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $8.00.

9/2/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $9.25 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/15/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 2.3 %

FLWS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 1,260,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $407.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,520,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 72.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 663,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

