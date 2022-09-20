Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 99,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 859,766 shares.The stock last traded at $15.81 and had previously closed at $16.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

