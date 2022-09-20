Reviewing Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com -17.15% -1,941.11% -8.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com $322.84 million 1.57 -$104.63 million ($1.29) -5.51

This table compares Mondee and Despegar.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mondee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mondee and Despegar.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Despegar.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mondee currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 78.62%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Mondee.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. The company also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. In addition, it offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Further, the company operates Koin, an online payment and consumer lending services platform. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

