Reviewing Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Enstar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re 83.77% 48.29% 45.08% Enstar Group N/A -5.46% -1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxbridge Re and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Enstar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 1.39 $8.56 million $1.35 1.82 Enstar Group $789.00 million 4.57 $473.00 million ($51.16) -3.90

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Enstar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxbridge Re beats Enstar Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Continental European countries. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

