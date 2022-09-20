RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,415 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its 200-day moving average is $249.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

