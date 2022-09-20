RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,853. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

