RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.82. 413,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,354,964. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average is $186.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

