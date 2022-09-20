Rockland Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 49,554 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 408,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,920. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $55.23.

