Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,477,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.83 and a 200 day moving average of $428.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

