Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.99. The stock had a trading volume of 168,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,583. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.69. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $317.00.

