Rockland Trust Co. Has $14.62 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 292,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,845. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.