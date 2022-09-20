Rockland Trust Co. Has $37.46 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $37,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $292,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 403,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. 84,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,077. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $93.94 and a 12 month high of $108.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

