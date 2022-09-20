Rockland Trust Co. Invests $13.73 Million in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 289,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,730,000. Rockland Trust Co. owned 4.25% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 187,459 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $5,126,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,407,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

