Rockland Trust Co. Invests $7.30 Million in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

