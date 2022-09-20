Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,445 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,553. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.02.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

