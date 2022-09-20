Rockland Trust Co. Sells 4,002 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 62,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in American International Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 343,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

