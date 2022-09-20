Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $112.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

