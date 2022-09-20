Router Protocol Price Hits $2.81 on Major Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00014858 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00880512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,590,607 coins. The official website for Router Protocol is www.routerprotocol.com. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens.”

