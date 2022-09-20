Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of ROYMF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

