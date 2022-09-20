Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Royal Mail Price Performance
Shares of ROYMF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.
About Royal Mail
