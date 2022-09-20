RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,551 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.86% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

